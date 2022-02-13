$1.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to post earnings of $1.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.95. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total value of $790,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,884 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAA traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.83. The stock had a trading volume of 551,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,058. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.24 and its 200 day moving average is $202.47. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.45 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.