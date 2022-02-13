117,157 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Purchased by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 117,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,000. Altria Group accounts for approximately 2.7% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 485.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Altria Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

NYSE MO opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

