$2.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will post $2.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. Customers Bancorp posted earnings per share of $2.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $3,722,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 25,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,490 shares of company stock valued at $14,557,424. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,730,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 19,197 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,832,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.05. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

