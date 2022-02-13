$2.46 EPS Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the highest is $2.54. Cintas reported earnings per share of $2.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $10.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.82 to $10.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $12.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share.

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1,574.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 400,699 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cintas by 119.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,406,000 after purchasing an additional 392,143 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth about $102,399,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $88,494,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $64,966,000. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $6.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $375.53. 390,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,366. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $412.86 and its 200-day moving average is $410.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas has a 52 week low of $321.39 and a 52 week high of $461.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

