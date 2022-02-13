$2.55 EPS Expected for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) will announce earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. Ryerson posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,600%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full year earnings of $7.32 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ryerson.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of RYI opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ryerson by 135.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ryerson during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ryerson by 400.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

