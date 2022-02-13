$3.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to post $3.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.89 billion. Berry Global Group reported sales of $3.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year sales of $15.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.36 billion to $15.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.24 billion to $15.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,818,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,843,000 after purchasing an additional 566,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BERY opened at $61.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.73 and its 200-day moving average is $66.73. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

