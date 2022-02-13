32,410 Shares in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Acquired by Bares Capital Management Inc.

Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,379,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Heska at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSKA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Heska by 1,285.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,621,000 after acquiring an additional 232,717 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Heska by 93.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,554,000 after acquiring an additional 116,917 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Heska by 341.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 56,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heska by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,032,000 after acquiring an additional 53,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Heska by 15.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Heska alerts:

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $128.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.12. Heska Co. has a 52-week low of $122.82 and a 52-week high of $275.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 677.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 8.21.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSKA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heska has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.17.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.