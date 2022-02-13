3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth about $329,919,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 44.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,968,000 after purchasing an additional 656,752 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Argus cut their price target on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.57.

Shares of MMM opened at $159.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $158.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.41 and its 200-day moving average is $181.16.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

