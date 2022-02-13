40,746 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Bought by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Kroger by 21.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,094,000 after buying an additional 10,727,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kroger by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,766,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 700.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,537,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,175,000 after buying an additional 1,345,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,422,000 after buying an additional 982,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

