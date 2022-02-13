6,095 Shares in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 11,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDFC. TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $215.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.17 and its 200 day moving average is $233.43.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.24%.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

