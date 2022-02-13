95,971 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 95,971 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,017,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,676,000 after acquiring an additional 126,704 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CFG. Barclays raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

CFG opened at $54.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.81. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

