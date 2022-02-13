Abyss Price Down 11.6% This Week (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, Abyss has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for about $0.0525 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $12.01 million and approximately $85,628.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Abyss alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00036672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00104698 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.