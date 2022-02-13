ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock Position Decreased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 289,974 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of ACI Worldwide worth $11,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $120,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 15.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.49.

In related news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

