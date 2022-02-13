Actinium 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $13,025.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Actinium has a market capitalization of $497,128.99 and approximately $13,025.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000478 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 38,917,700 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

