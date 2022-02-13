Acute Angle Cloud Price Hits $0.0084 on Major Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 38.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $61,194.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,894.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,857.88 or 0.06821606 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.33 or 0.00294376 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.74 or 0.00775149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00013874 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00078347 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009412 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.93 or 0.00403228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00217813 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars.

