adbank One Day Trading Volume Reaches $92,414.00 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. One adbank coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. adbank has a market capitalization of $993,777.06 and approximately $92,414.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, adbank has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About adbank

ADB is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,637,519 coins. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

