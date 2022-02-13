Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.11). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Airspan Networks.

Get Airspan Networks alerts:

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $38.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airspan Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Airspan Networks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of MIMO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 25,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,846. Airspan Networks has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airspan Networks by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Airspan Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Airspan Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

About Airspan Networks

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airspan Networks (MIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.