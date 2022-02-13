Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 926,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,352 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Alkami Technology worth $22,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $668,092,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at $73,837,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 125.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,663,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after buying an additional 924,593 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the third quarter valued at $19,254,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at $20,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Alkami Technology stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

In other Alkami Technology news, CAO Kristy Ramundi sold 4,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $118,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,957 shares of company stock worth $3,741,624.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.