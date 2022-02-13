AllSafe (ASAFE) Market Cap Hits $114,949.73

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $114,949.73 and approximately $20.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00024574 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 166.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.