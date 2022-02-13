AMEPAY (AME) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $67,674.00

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $67,674.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AMEPAY has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00043399 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,839.36 or 0.06804472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,655.85 or 0.99827301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00046170 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00048096 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

