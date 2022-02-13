América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Short Interest Update

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in América Móvil stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NYSE:AMOV traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $21.34.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

