American Capital Management Inc. Has $254.51 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

American Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 871,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56,457 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up approximately 6.8% of American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. American Capital Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Fortinet worth $254,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,386 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,916,000 after acquiring an additional 839,674 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,160,000 after acquiring an additional 589,618 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,894,000 after acquiring an additional 585,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $310.27 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.01 and its 200 day moving average is $315.52. The company has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.71, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.69% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.82.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $801,531.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,184 shares of company stock worth $6,221,471. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

