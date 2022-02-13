American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stake Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 839,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,481 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of American Electric Power worth $68,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 105.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 33.6% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.18.

American Electric Power stock opened at $87.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.63. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $546,084. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

