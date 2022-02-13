American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Update

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the January 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 47.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 220,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 126.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 58,463 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.13. 11,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,601. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $5.04.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

