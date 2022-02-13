Amon 24-Hour Volume Hits $524.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Amon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Amon has traded 31% lower against the dollar. Amon has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $524.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00037215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00104913 BTC.

Amon Profile

AMN is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

