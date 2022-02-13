AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) & CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Head-To-Head Contrast

AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) and CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

AMTD International has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNFinance has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

1.0% of AMTD International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of CNFinance shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMTD International and CNFinance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMTD International $144.26 million 6.88 $136.63 million N/A N/A CNFinance $311.79 million 0.78 $16.64 million $0.59 5.98

AMTD International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CNFinance.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AMTD International and CNFinance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMTD International 0 0 0 0 N/A CNFinance 0 0 1 0 3.00

CNFinance has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.81%. Given CNFinance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CNFinance is more favorable than AMTD International.

Profitability

This table compares AMTD International and CNFinance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMTD International N/A N/A N/A CNFinance 14.43% 7.23% 2.03%

Summary

CNFinance beats AMTD International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMTD International

AMTD International, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services. The Asset Management segment provides asset management products and services, including in relation to listed equity, fixed income securities, hedge funds, structured products, foreign exchange, private equities, alternative investments, discretionary account services, investment advisory services, and external asset management services. The Strategic Investment segment engages in proprietary investments and the management of an investment portfolio in Hong Kong and China. The company was founded in February 2019 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

