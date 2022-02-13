Analysts Anticipate Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Will Post Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.39. Customers Bancorp reported earnings of $2.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $62.69 on Friday. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.05.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $2,367,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 14,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $846,226.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,490 shares of company stock worth $14,557,424 in the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.