Analysts Anticipate Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Announce Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will post $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 to $3.23. Deere & Company posted earnings per share of $3.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $22.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.17 to $23.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $25.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.79 to $28.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.06.

Shares of DE stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $392.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,389,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,626. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $298.54 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

