Analysts Anticipate SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to Announce -$0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). SeaSpine posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SeaSpine.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

SPNE stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 430.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

