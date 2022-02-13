Analysts Anticipate Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Will Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.77. Visa reported earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full year earnings of $7.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $9.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Visa.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.69. 7,533,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,491,493. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.73. The company has a market cap of $430.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in Visa by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth $1,091,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 113.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,603,166,000 after buying an additional 3,751,620 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 85.6% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,719,828,000 after buying an additional 3,562,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after buying an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visa (V)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.