Analysts Expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to announce $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.01. Target reported earnings per share of $2.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $13.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $13.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Target.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

Shares of Target stock traded down $2.28 on Friday, reaching $211.56. 2,851,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,127,212. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.26 and a 200 day moving average of $240.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target (TGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.