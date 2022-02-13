Analyzing Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (OTCMKTS:SUIC) & Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (OTCMKTS:SUIC) and Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Sino United Worldwide Consolidated alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sino United Worldwide Consolidated and Origin Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sino United Worldwide Consolidated 0 0 0 0 N/A Origin Materials 0 2 2 0 2.50

Origin Materials has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.13%. Given Origin Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than Sino United Worldwide Consolidated.

Volatility & Risk

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Materials has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Origin Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sino United Worldwide Consolidated and Origin Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sino United Worldwide Consolidated $120,000.00 170.32 $20,000.00 N/A N/A Origin Materials N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Sino United Worldwide Consolidated and Origin Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sino United Worldwide Consolidated 37.03% -157.86% 24.68% Origin Materials N/A 3.15% 0.74%

Summary

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated beats Origin Materials on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. engages in the development of business. It aims to focus on the technology and block chain related businesses. The company was founded on August 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, NY.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino United Worldwide Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.