Analyzing Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Adaptimmune Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 1 3.25 Adaptimmune Therapeutics 1 3 1 0 2.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $51.25, indicating a potential upside of 253.69%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.40, indicating a potential upside of 174.51%. Given Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A -5.79% -5.50% Adaptimmune Therapeutics -2,499.92% -53.31% -38.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$26.81 million N/A N/A Adaptimmune Therapeutics $3.96 million 120.70 -$130.09 million ($0.99) -3.09

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.3% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 33.1% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

