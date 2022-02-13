Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 2,238 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $115.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $114.73 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.17 and its 200 day moving average is $224.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 24,711 shares of company stock worth $3,284,875 and sold 28,359 shares worth $5,109,582. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

