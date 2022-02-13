Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,929,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.4% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.0% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 64,245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 108,241 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT stock opened at $125.49 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

