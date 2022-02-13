Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 2,381 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.74.

Shares of LOW opened at $225.91 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $152.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

