Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 175,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,068,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.4% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total value of $293,363.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,149 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $198.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

