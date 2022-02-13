Ancora Advisors LLC Invests $7.28 Million in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 185,430 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,284,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Bottomline Technologies (de) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,668,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 54.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after buying an additional 93,137 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 413.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 34,777 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 60.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $309,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $390,330.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,348 shares of company stock worth $924,518 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAY has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barrington Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $56.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlements between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

