Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Announces Earnings Results

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $9.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72.

In other news, insider Aron R. English bought 13,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $73,330.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 14,648 shares of company stock worth $78,393 in the last ninety days. 89.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.

