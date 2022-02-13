Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

Shares of APO traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.67. 6,191,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,664,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.56. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $81.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,425,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

