Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Ratan Capital Management LP

Ratan Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.5% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.10.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $168.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

