APYSwap Trading 9.9% Lower This Week (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $69,524.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00043510 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,863.16 or 0.06820381 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,871.65 or 0.99743281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00046876 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00048189 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

