Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.42.

ABUS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $427.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after buying an additional 99,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 904,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 129,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 33,964 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

