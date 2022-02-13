Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,300 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for about 0.7% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.58% of Arista Networks worth $154,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 51.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 148.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,393,000 after buying an additional 154,013 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 20.6% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 17.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $113,993.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $10,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 757,694 shares of company stock worth $114,495,497 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $120.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.60. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.17.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

