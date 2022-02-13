Ark Price Reaches $0.94 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $126.62 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00002224 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005628 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000245 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 135,084,595 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

