Arqma (ARQ) Price Reaches $0.0432 on Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0432 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market capitalization of $532,090.38 and approximately $3,447.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,914.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,862.29 or 0.06828916 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.67 or 0.00295044 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.33 or 0.00766646 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00013928 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00076673 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009383 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.97 or 0.00403133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00217906 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,369,534 coins and its circulating supply is 12,324,991 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

