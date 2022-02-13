Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Atmos Energy worth $18,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $106.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $109.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.48.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.43.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.