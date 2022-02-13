Banano (BAN) Market Capitalization Achieves $16.16 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Banano has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Banano has a market cap of $16.16 million and approximately $78,300.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001916 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00044364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

BAN is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,875 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,061,332 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

