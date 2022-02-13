Bares Capital Management Inc. Acquires 636,838 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 112.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,201,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 636,838 shares during the period. Astronics accounts for about 0.3% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.88% of Astronics worth $16,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATRO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Astronics by 106.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 463,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Astronics by 59.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 155,250 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Astronics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,282,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,030,000 after purchasing an additional 57,593 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Astronics by 3,063.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 55,020 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Astronics by 30.0% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 164,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Astronics alerts:

Shares of ATRO opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Astronics Co. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Astronics

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.