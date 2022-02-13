Bares Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 124.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,935,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073,267 shares during the quarter. Despegar.com accounts for 0.4% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.76% of Despegar.com worth $23,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 303.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

DESP opened at $11.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $838.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 245.20% and a negative net margin of 47.24%. The company had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

